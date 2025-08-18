 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19631148 Edited 18 August 2025 – 06:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Ahoy, Bean Blasters!

I hope your boat hasn't been capsized by the waves ~ In this update, we’ve implemented several bug fixes and optimizations. Please see the full details below.

New

Added a new Skin - SanRen


Optimizations

  • Increased the spawn rate of Heart Bottle, Revival Coin, First Aid Kit, and Frugality when failing repeatedly—the more you lose, the higher the chance.
  • Added more Heart Fruits in the Cthulhu phase, with their quantity increasing if you fail consecutively.
  • Slightly boosted the spawn rate and frequency of Heart Fruits in single-player mode after repeated failures.
  • Slightly increased the spawn frequency of Heart Fruits in multiplayer mode after repeated failures.
  • Reduced difficulty in 1-3.
  • Slightly reduced difficulty in 2-3.


Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the combo UI of the bottom character did not appear on the right side in the event Stack.
  • Fixed an issue where the Shotgun could not hit vines that were exactly at the edge of the screen.
  • If you encounter problems at sea, you can find us on the social media, and the rescue ship will set off quickly.



👉 Follow us for updates, sneak peeks, and surprises.[/p]

Twitter | Tiktok

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3003461
macOS Depot 3003462
