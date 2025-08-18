New

Added a new Skin - SanRen

Optimizations

Increased the spawn rate of Heart Bottle, Revival Coin, First Aid Kit, and Frugality when failing repeatedly—the more you lose, the higher the chance.



Added more Heart Fruits in the Cthulhu phase, with their quantity increasing if you fail consecutively.



Slightly boosted the spawn rate and frequency of Heart Fruits in single-player mode after repeated failures.



Slightly increased the spawn frequency of Heart Fruits in multiplayer mode after repeated failures.



Reduced difficulty in 1-3.



Slightly reduced difficulty in 2-3.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where the combo UI of the bottom character did not appear on the right side in the event Stack.



Fixed an issue where the Shotgun could not hit vines that were exactly at the edge of the screen.



Ahoy, Bean Blasters!I hope your boat hasn't been capsized by the waves ~ In this update, we’ve implemented several bug fixes and optimizations. Please see the full details below.[/p]

