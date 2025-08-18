I hope your boat hasn't been capsized by the waves ~ In this update, we’ve implemented several bug fixes and optimizations. Please see the full details below.
New
Added a new Skin - SanRen
Optimizations
- Increased the spawn rate of Heart Bottle, Revival Coin, First Aid Kit, and Frugality when failing repeatedly—the more you lose, the higher the chance.
- Added more Heart Fruits in the Cthulhu phase, with their quantity increasing if you fail consecutively.
- Slightly boosted the spawn rate and frequency of Heart Fruits in single-player mode after repeated failures.
- Slightly increased the spawn frequency of Heart Fruits in multiplayer mode after repeated failures.
- Reduced difficulty in 1-3.
- Slightly reduced difficulty in 2-3.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the combo UI of the bottom character did not appear on the right side in the event Stack.
- Fixed an issue where the Shotgun could not hit vines that were exactly at the edge of the screen.
