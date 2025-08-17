 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19631147 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:09:01 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Four new player shapes, and some minor bug fixes:
- fixed slaying + discord graphics
- other active orbs now extend the duration of Orb of Recall
- fixed CR5 and MCR not appearing in PTM
- alt unlock condition for CR6
- fixed the floor graphics in dual tilings

