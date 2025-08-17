Hey everyone,

Big news — we’ve gone through the game with a fine-tooth comb and fixed every bug and glitch we’ve discovered so far. You should notice smoother gameplay and a more polished experience from here on out.

We’re truly sorry it took us a bit longer to get these fixes out, and we deeply appreciate your patience while we worked on them. Your support and feedback have been amazing, and it keeps us motivated to keep improving the game.

Now’s the perfect time to jump back in and see the improvements for yourself. And as always — keep sharing your feedback, it helps us make the game even better.

Thank you for being part of this journey with us! 🙏

TAS