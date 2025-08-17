This patch focuses on item balance, with Kingmaker in mind.
Since the last update, a few builds have proven far too strong and unfun to play against, looking at you Sanguine morphosis with Crystal mirror, so we’ve addressed those. Liferoot Hammer and Blackbriar Blade now have new effects, Crystal Mirror has been disabled, along with many other adjustments. Some underpowered items received buffs as well, but since we still haven’t reached the stable meta where multiple strategies can thrive that we are looking for, our main priority for now is bringing the overperformers down to a more manageable level.
We’ve also heard your feedback that certain challenges felt overly difficult due to the heavy reliance on RNG. That kind of frustration isn’t fun, so we’ve reworked the biggest offenders.
And for those of you who managed to complete Stone Cold before the rework, you know who you are. 😉
We had more things planned for this patch but felt the meta was in a state that needed change sooner rather than later. What we're working on for next time is being able to save and continue runs between sessions and general kingmaker connection issues.
Patch #06 Changelog
Item changes:
- Glasses of the Hero itemset added
- Liquid Metal itemset added
- Disabled crystal mirror
- Disabled clearspring cloak
- Swiftstrike rapier 2 additional strikes -> 3 additional strikes
- Lightning rod gain 1 attack -> gain 3 attack
- Marshlight Aria trigger symphony 2 times -> 3 times
- Ironskin Elixir double your max health -> gain 20 max health
- Energy drain steal all speed -> steal 5 speed
- Leather waterskin repeat this trigger -> give all at once
- Poisonous Pufferfish give the enemy 2 riptide -> give riptide equal to your poison
- Explosive arrow 2 damage -> 3 damage
- Stone sandals 3 atk -> 2 atk
- Holy tome countdown 4 -> 6
- Double-plated Vest new effect
- Rusty Sword new effect
- Blackbriar blade new effect
- Emerald Gemstone new effect
- Liferoot Hammer new effect
- Assault Greaves added unique tag
- Crimson cloak added unique tag
- Blackbriar Armor added unique tag
- Thorn ring added unique tag
- Marble mirror added unique tag
- Slime potion added unique tag
- Explosive power added unique tag
- Blood Chain added sanguine tag
- Sanguine Morphosis added unique tag
- Lakebed Sword added water tag
- Explosive sword removed bomb tag
- Double explosion remove bomb tag
- Broken winebottle not triggering correctly
