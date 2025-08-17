GENERAL CHANGES

Small transition cutscenes between phase 1 and 2 of boss fights replaced for now

New runs now start with a default of 30 tickets up from 10

There is a new modifier for tickets you start a run with

All enemies now grow stronger as you progress through the game, including bosses. This is a direct difficulty increase to the entire game

CARD SPECIFIC CHANGES

Cost increased to 1400 up from 1250

Power and HP both reduced from 50 to 30

Factory Drone: Cost reduced from 1000 to 500 power reduced from 50 to 20

Alice Gray: On play damage for each Agent in play increased from 20 to 40

Instructor Garth: On play damage has been increased from 70 to 120

BUG FIXES

The liquidate button should no longer be visible until it's usable in the tutorial

Effects that create a card in your hand if there is room, should no longer be able to increase your hand size above the cap of 5

The card Upgrade should no longer grant double the power bonus

SFX fixed on custom game options and start menu

XP bar tooltip glitch fixed

The cheat that deals damage to your own characters should no longer be able to deal multiple instances of damage at a time, resulting in less bugs

Office Grunt has been removed from the modifier list so that there is always at least one viable mob

Ticket display in the collection/deckbuilding screen should now always accurately show how many tickets you have collected