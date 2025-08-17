 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19631083 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GENERAL CHANGES

  • All enemies now grow stronger as you progress through the game, including bosses. This is a direct difficulty increase to the entire game

  • There is a new modifier for tickets you start a run with

  • New runs now start with a default of 30 tickets up from 10

  • Small transition cutscenes between phase 1 and 2 of boss fights replaced for now

CARD SPECIFIC CHANGES

  • Instructor Garth: On play damage has been increased from 70 to 120

  • Alice Gray: On play damage for each Agent in play increased from 20 to 40

  • Factory Drone: Cost reduced from 1000 to 500 power reduced from 50 to 20

  • Hitman:

    Power and HP both reduced from 50 to 30

    Cost increased to 1400 up from 1250

    Salary gain reduced from +150 to +100

BUG FIXES

  • The liquidate button should no longer be visible until it's usable in the tutorial

  • Effects that create a card in your hand if there is room, should no longer be able to increase your hand size above the cap of 5

  • The card Upgrade should no longer grant double the power bonus

  • SFX fixed on custom game options and start menu

  • XP bar tooltip glitch fixed

  • The cheat that deals damage to your own characters should no longer be able to deal multiple instances of damage at a time, resulting in less bugs

  • Office Grunt has been removed from the modifier list so that there is always at least one viable mob

  • Ticket display in the collection/deckbuilding screen should now always accurately show how many tickets you have collected

  • Bug that sometimes set shop tickets to 80 in certain cases should be fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3838891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link