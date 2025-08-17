GENERAL CHANGES
All enemies now grow stronger as you progress through the game, including bosses. This is a direct difficulty increase to the entire game
There is a new modifier for tickets you start a run with
New runs now start with a default of 30 tickets up from 10
Small transition cutscenes between phase 1 and 2 of boss fights replaced for now
CARD SPECIFIC CHANGES
Instructor Garth: On play damage has been increased from 70 to 120
Alice Gray: On play damage for each Agent in play increased from 20 to 40
Factory Drone: Cost reduced from 1000 to 500 power reduced from 50 to 20
Hitman:
Power and HP both reduced from 50 to 30
Cost increased to 1400 up from 1250
Salary gain reduced from +150 to +100
BUG FIXES
The liquidate button should no longer be visible until it's usable in the tutorial
Effects that create a card in your hand if there is room, should no longer be able to increase your hand size above the cap of 5
The card Upgrade should no longer grant double the power bonus
SFX fixed on custom game options and start menu
XP bar tooltip glitch fixed
The cheat that deals damage to your own characters should no longer be able to deal multiple instances of damage at a time, resulting in less bugs
Office Grunt has been removed from the modifier list so that there is always at least one viable mob
Ticket display in the collection/deckbuilding screen should now always accurately show how many tickets you have collected
Bug that sometimes set shop tickets to 80 in certain cases should be fixed
