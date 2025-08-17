 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19631033 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello skibidi's new update for you

3 New Maps

"Played these games before"

"Stairway to Mewing"

"Ohio Oval"

Just maps for today but there should be another update tomorrow with new items and achievements 🔥

Join the discord below if you want to find some people to play with

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3411444
Linux Depot 3411445
