Fixed bug. Fixed a bug with bolts tightening inside the wall.
Fixed bug. Reduced the impact of a collision that caused the player to freeze in place.
Rework. Added a digital scoreboard for the digital lock.
At the moment, a larger number of rooms and various tasks for them are being developed.
Bunker | Update 17.8.25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Bunker 56 Content Depot 1126061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update