17 August 2025 Build 19631023
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed bug. Fixed a bug with bolts tightening inside the wall.
Fixed bug. Reduced the impact of a collision that caused the player to freeze in place.

Rework. Added a digital scoreboard for the digital lock.

At the moment, a larger number of rooms and various tasks for them are being developed.

Changed files in this update

