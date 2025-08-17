Shifted the achievement list to the left to prevent French achievements from corrupting the screen.



Canceling item selection from a container now ignores the operation instead of displaying an error.



Updated the incorrect container message to “This is not a usable container” from “That will not work.”



Added the ability to eat, chop, and use apples.



Inserted key press waits after certain description texts for better pacing.



Corrected minor typos in description texts.



Added description texts for the knife and dart gun.



This version 1.2.2 was not originally planned, but during the summer holidays, I observed family members playing the game and noted a few minor issues. Not all are resolved in this new version, but I’m committed to addressing them in future updates, as I dislike leaving bugs in my programs.Additionally, the Atari ST demoscene community sparked a lively discussion about “clafoutis” - a French dessert traditionally made with cherries - thanks to the recently released game Galactic Panic.This led to requests to incorporate clafoutis in Encounter.Fortunately, the game’s unused orchard with previously useless (yet tasty) apples provided the perfect opportunity: Players can now eat, chop, and use apples, potentially for gameplay purposes, such as solving an enigma.Here’s the full list of changes: