A handful of fixes to address some issues found since yesterday's patch.



+ Fix for salvage tools skill check

+ Caravel NPC says wrong amount for required Talenite

+ New scroll quests usable by player while sailing

+ Fix for Ghostly Sea Hags spawning weird unkillable corpse creatures

+ Fix for quest typos "Botleggers", and incorrect quest reward Boat Repair Kits

+ Clamara McPlum's Quest wasn't gating properly, couldn't take it after Grapple's quest

+ Great White Shark is now speedier, not quite 5 on the Fujita scale but he may be an F1 now.

+ Adjust to projectile boat cannon ball so they fire from center of boat

+ Fix for blueprint dupe. The reporting player has earned themselves a Totem of the Triddle. The rest of you: for shame!

+ Fix for ammo dupe. This reporting player has earned themselves a Totem of the Triddle. The rest of you: I am disappoint.

+ Can no longer attack ethereal/flying creatures with boats, but they can attack you, and we have to fix this but it was funny enough to let it go for now just watch out for like, wyverns n stuff.

+ Can now invite from party menu by click to select player's boat on the ocean

+ Removed gold spam notification about party distribution (other currencies still report distributions)