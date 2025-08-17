 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630921 Edited 17 August 2025 – 18:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the achievement She wants to be popular didn't get unlocked
Renamed achievement - I'm out of control! To I'm in control!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2538371
Linux Depot 2538372
macOS Depot 2538373
