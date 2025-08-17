1. Agatha Farmer Missing From Dragonhead will now spawn appropriately. (Paths and Scripts need to go)

2. Visual Highlighting Improved with nicer glowing borders.

3. Key to highlight interactable objects. (Holding 'L' Key will highlight objects in view that can be interacted with)

4. Fixed bug with being able to drag some corpses in tutorial area.

6. Undead may now spawn along the roadsides between Dragonhead, Brimstone and Myststone at night time after the first blood moon or in sandbox mode.

5. New Night Time Theme Music for main overworld added.

7. Nighttime ambient sound added. (IE Crickets/Locusts)

