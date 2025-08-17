✅ A switch in the Nature Temple didn't save its state when reloading
✅When buying a sewing kit, it was possible to move the character during the repair animation
✅Increased damage of projectiles of water miniboss and boss
✅The water miniboss didn't do damage to the player when touching it when its bubble was burst
✅A couple rooms in the desert temple had dark bars when changing element
✅Gonçalbo didn't trigger a message in the church (if you end up helping him)
✅Improved reflection bounds in the rivers in the desert
✅Made the training temple boss room a bit larger (so the walls look better on 16:10)
✅Added a layer above the lightning temple so that the player sprite doesn't render above the temple
✅Fixed a type in English
✅The Nature miniboss now reacts better to electricity
✅When kappa attacked on certain water floors, part of the sprite rendered below the water
✅The last scene could play with the background dark
✅Electricity boss could exit the bounds of the room
✅Changed some sprite layers
✅Improved colliders of the bear enemy
v 0.9.939
Update notes via Steam Community
