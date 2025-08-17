✅ A switch in the Nature Temple didn't save its state when reloading

✅When buying a sewing kit, it was possible to move the character during the repair animation

✅Increased damage of projectiles of water miniboss and boss

✅The water miniboss didn't do damage to the player when touching it when its bubble was burst

✅A couple rooms in the desert temple had dark bars when changing element

✅Gonçalbo didn't trigger a message in the church (if you end up helping him)

✅Improved reflection bounds in the rivers in the desert

✅Made the training temple boss room a bit larger (so the walls look better on 16:10)

✅Added a layer above the lightning temple so that the player sprite doesn't render above the temple

✅Fixed a type in English

✅The Nature miniboss now reacts better to electricity

✅When kappa attacked on certain water floors, part of the sprite rendered below the water

✅The last scene could play with the background dark

✅Electricity boss could exit the bounds of the room

✅Changed some sprite layers

✅Improved colliders of the bear enemy