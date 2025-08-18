CHANGELOG:
[GAMEPLAY]
- A passive abilities (perks) system has been added; characters earn perks by clearing floors and defeating bosses. 34 perks are available, including 10 class-specific ones (available only to certain characters). Each character can obtain up to 4 perks and upgrade them to level 3 (in the Ultimate version, the number of perks can be increased to 8, and their max level to 5)
- A dialogue system has been added to the Fortress, allowing conversations with several NPCs: they teach new players the basic mechanics and explain some setting details. Most dialogues become available after building certain structures
- New building added — "Tavern". Once built, all characters will receive the "Rest" effect every 8 hours (an experience bonus that stacks with others) for 10–20 minutes of real time
- New building added — "Foragers’ Post". Once built, when descending to the next floor, if the current one has been cleared, gold from all intact containers will be collected automatically, and items left on the ground will be dismantled
- You can now set behavior for all summoned creatures, just like for pets and mercenaries
- Added the option to set behavior for all companions in the party at once
- Gold accumulation in the Mine is now tied to server time and cannot be collected in offline mode (all other functions still work offline)
[GENERATION]
- A new side area accessible through gates on a floor has been added — Predatory Lair (the gates can be found in most locations after the Grim Paladin has been slain)
- A new altar has been added — Blood Circle (when multiple living enemies are slain within its bounds, a cursed item of random quality appears)
[BALANCE]
- Significantly increased the bonus to max HP and damage for high-level monsters
- Significantly increased HP and damage values for all creatures summoned by the Necromancer
- The weapon effects Vampirism and Searing now restore a fixed amount of HP and MP; Vampirism works only when killing a living enemy (humanoids, beasts, and demons)
- Physical damage that a specific defense type is vulnerable to is now even more dangerous (e.g., if previously 10 points of heavy defense reduced piercing damage by 2%, now it’s only 1.5%)
- Chest quality in the main bosses’ arenas now depends on their level
- Killing the Royal Executioner now grants more loot than before, while Pumpkinhead grants less
- Nightmares now have a delay between attacking and teleporting, as well as before the first teleport after loading a floor
- If a chargeable skill is held for less than 0.3 seconds, its effect will not trigger
- The passive item "Stone of the Depths" is no longer available for purchase by default for new players — its blueprint must be found first (existing players keep it)
- The monsters’ "Poison Attack" ability now scales with their level
- Bleed damage now ignores a creature’s defense and a raised shield
- Time between enemy waves spawning at defiled altars has been reduced to the minimum
- Creatures created by the monsters’ "Separation" ability now move more slowly than the original (previously their speed was increased) and attack less often
- Ranged combatants will more actively try to flank the opponent rather than only retreat
- After the first kill of the Bone King and the Grim Paladin, the player is forced into the Camp
[ENVIRONMENT]
- In Treasuries, Camps, and Ambushes found in the Dungeon, as well as in the Bone King’s arena, the same wall type as in the main dungeon is now used
- Updated the appearance of some older environment objects that had overly low resolution
- Many environment objects will now be displayed as debris after being destroyed (can be disabled in Settings)
- Added a music theme for the battle with the Warlock
- Added new sounds for many destructible objects that previously had none
[INTERFACE]
- The surviving character’s equipment will now be displayed on the character selection screen, even if the Arsenal has not yet been built
- Stats and effects of items equipped by the surviving character can now be viewed in the Fortress
- Rings and artifacts worn by the surviving character can now be viewed or sold while in the Fortress
- The number of screen resolutions available in Settings has been increased; for convenience, they are now sorted by aspect ratio
- Updated the look of the load/save window: comparing the current save with cloud data is now more detailed
- The name and description of active Obsidian Tower modifiers are now shown when clicked on the pause screen
- The background image resolution on the Fortress screen has been doubled
- Updated the location info screen on the World Map: the name and icon now take up less space, and the type of endless dungeons is explicitly indicated in their description
- Updated the gold collection animation in the Fortress
- Added a tooltip when there is no inventory space to purchase an item
- If the Guild Halls level is insufficient to upgrade an attribute, a corresponding hint will be shown on the character selection screen
[MISC]
- Fatmen, Slimes, Wild Werewolves, and Nightmares are now animated
- If you try to break the Merchant’s or the Whisperer’s property, they will warn you not to
- Headgear no longer replaces the character’s current hairstyle
- Coins, crystals, and any items that drop in impassable areas will be auto-collected
- Boss levels in the Obsidian Tower are now tracked per character and are preserved when transferring progress via the cloud
- The “Junkyard” building now becomes available after building the Tavern, not the Infirmary
- Using the “Shadow” skill is no longer interrupted when opening the inventory
- Pet ability icons “Taunt” and “Caution” have been updated
- The equipment effect “Rest” has been renamed to “Vigor”
- The character’s legs are now always shown (the corresponding setting now affects only other creatures)
- Improved performance in the Ambush with the bridge
- Improved performance when spawning many visual effects at once
- The map border (where walls give way to darkness) now fades smoothly using a gradient
- During sprint, the camera will shift in the character’s movement direction
[FIXED]
- The character could end up beyond the dungeon walls by pressing the “next floor” button during a dash
- Added an extra check to prevent loading a character without items if the game froze during floor generation
- When trying to load a previously saved dungeon, tapping below the load button could accidentally switch the game language to Brazilian Portuguese, sending the player to the Fortress menu instead of the dungeon
- After visiting the Camp in the Abandoned Prison, closed rooms did not become visible upon being opened until the player entered them
- Porcupine turned visually into a Beetle after level 30 instead of using its own “adult” appearance; it also failed to display inside the pen in the Camp
- Companions set to “hold position” ignored enemies until those attacked them first
- A previously found blueprint for the item in use could disappear if, after buying the item in the Fortress, the player tried to stash more copies in the Personal Chest than were purchased
- Creatures spawned on another monster’s death could sometimes appear inside walls
- The Grim Paladin might not visually enter phase two, even though his behavior changed
- Could not set the Obsidian Tower starting floor to the highest available when a “survivor” character was selected
- Using the Phalanx Shard in the Grim Paladin’s arena could place the character outside the arena
- The effect of the “Shadow” skill was not interrupted if partially charged attacks were used instead of normal ones
- After buying a shield in the Arsenal, it could not be unequipped in the Fortress
- After a Berserker used the Handheld Crossbow and unequipped it, the power skill did not reset, and the Crossbow could reappear in hand after loading a save
- After being resurrected by the Cross of Life, an active skill could hang, and parts of the character’s body could shift
- The monsters’ “Trickster” ability (chance to dodge any attack) did not work
- After loading from the cloud, the max score might not update because it didn’t account for points from previous runs
- In the inventory it was impossible to improve attributes if the player used an item that adds damage of the same type as the equipped weapon
- Hobgoblin Hunters did not throw spears when standing flush against a fence
- “Cursed Souls” projectiles, when fired through a suspicious pipe, damaged the character even without passing through the pipe
- Max attribute level was calculated incorrectly with respect to the Guild Halls level
- A single tap on a skill sometimes triggered with a delay, unlike holding the button
- Fire beetles and beetle hatchlings played an inappropriate roar sound
- The “Hold to Run” and “Auto-Switch Gamepad” settings reset when moving to the next floor
- The camera could freeze if a boss was killed immediately after loading its arena
- The camera kept following a previously controlled creature if, when control ended, the player was holding its icon
- After Subjugation ended, a creature could remain neutral to the character and not attack first
- Knockback from enemy attacks and projectiles barely worked
- Attempting to move to another floor immediately after loading the current one could cause an infinite loading loop
- Saws in some rooms in the Prison disappeared after loading a save
- When choosing the Archer or Wizard after finishing the tutorial, the equipped artifact could disappear
- A mercenary warrior’s shield now appears in his hand rather than under it
Changed files in this update