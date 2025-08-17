Enhance localized content;‌

‌Add new hero equipment designs;‌

‌Add functionality to randomly obtain hero equipment designs upon clearing a level; the higher the level difficulty, the higher the chance of obtaining higher-quality equipment;‌

‌Add an Equipment Vault and Hero Backpack to the hero selection screen; equipment can be dragged and swapped between the Vault and Backpack;‌

‌Address an issue where the interface could become unresponsive in certain cases.