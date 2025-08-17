Tactical Assault VR v0.8.91 Various Bug Fixes
Fixes:
• (Quest) Fixed broken spotter scope rendering
• Fixed clients being able to select maps in the lobby. Only the host is allowed to select maps
• Fixed various plate carriers rendering incorrectly
• Fixed misspelling of Hostages in mp lobby. Because who wants to save some "AOSTAGES"??!?
Changes:
• Changed: Multiplayer Lobby: Rooms list no longer refreshes at a high rate
• Changed: Multiplayer Lobby: Added "Refresh" button for room listings
• Changed: (PCVR) Expressions removed from Steam Player names
• Changed: PvP Trenches: Added additional exit from trenches for Offensive Team
Changed files in this update