17 August 2025 Build 19630847
Update notes via Steam Community

Tactical Assault VR v0.8.91 Various Bug Fixes

Fixes:

• (Quest) Fixed broken spotter scope rendering

• Fixed clients being able to select maps in the lobby. Only the host is allowed to select maps

• Fixed various plate carriers rendering incorrectly

• Fixed misspelling of Hostages in mp lobby. Because who wants to save some "AOSTAGES"??!?

Changes:

• Changed: Multiplayer Lobby: Rooms list no longer refreshes at a high rate

• Changed: Multiplayer Lobby: Added "Refresh" button for room listings

• Changed: (PCVR) Expressions removed from Steam Player names

• Changed: PvP Trenches: Added additional exit from trenches for Offensive Team

