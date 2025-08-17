 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630822 Edited 17 August 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello dear players!
In this version we’ve made some small but noticeable adjustments to improve your game experience:

Screamer/Weeping Woman enemy: now has a stun effect radius. If you step out of this range, it will still alert other enemies, but you won’t be stunned anymore!

Particles: some visual effects have been updated. While I’d love to fill the game with flashy and explosive particles, I feel it would hurt the darker and more eerie atmosphere we want to preserve.

Bug Fix: fixed an issue where enemies, when attacking, would cause other enemies to briefly appear and disappear.

Thank you so much for supporting Tezcatlipoca! I hope you enjoy these small changes and what’s yet to come.

Changed files in this update

