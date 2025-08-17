Hello dear players!
In this version we’ve made some small but noticeable adjustments to improve your game experience:
Screamer/Weeping Woman enemy: now has a stun effect radius. If you step out of this range, it will still alert other enemies, but you won’t be stunned anymore!
Particles: some visual effects have been updated. While I’d love to fill the game with flashy and explosive particles, I feel it would hurt the darker and more eerie atmosphere we want to preserve.
Bug Fix: fixed an issue where enemies, when attacking, would cause other enemies to briefly appear and disappear.
Thank you so much for supporting Tezcatlipoca! I hope you enjoy these small changes and what’s yet to come.
Update 1.027
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update