----------------------------------- UPDATE PLAYTEST ALPHA v1.0.8 -----------------------------------
Hii! I've been modeling these days and finally I have finished all the tiles that had placeholders in the playtest version.
So now all the placeholders have been replaced for the models, also include the sprites.
- In this update is included some fixes with the Tiles effects. Before: Some combines tiles had wrong effects. Now: All the effects are right for the combines.
Thanks all again!
Update Playtest Alpha v1.0.8 - Tiles
Update notes via Steam Community
