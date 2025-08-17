----------------------------------- UPDATE PLAYTEST ALPHA v1.0.8 -----------------------------------



Hii! I've been modeling these days and finally I have finished all the tiles that had placeholders in the playtest version.



So now all the placeholders have been replaced for the models, also include the sprites.



- In this update is included some fixes with the Tiles effects. Before: Some combines tiles had wrong effects. Now: All the effects are right for the combines.



Thanks all again!