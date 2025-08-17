 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630768 Edited 17 August 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
----------------------------------- UPDATE PLAYTEST ALPHA v1.0.8 -----------------------------------

Hii! I've been modeling these days and finally I have finished all the tiles that had placeholders in the playtest version.

So now all the placeholders have been replaced for the models, also include the sprites.

- In this update is included some fixes with the Tiles effects. Before: Some combines tiles had wrong effects. Now: All the effects are right for the combines.

Thanks all again!

