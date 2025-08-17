 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630699 Edited 17 August 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update just dropped:

  • The character editor has been debugged

  • A Sandbox scenario has been added to the DLC

  • The long-standing bug with army name display in the report panel has been fixed

Wishing you a great week!

— Maestro Cinetik

Changed files in this update

