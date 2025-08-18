Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hi all! Thank you to everyone who's been playing and enjoying Fluffy Memories so far. This update adds some quality of life features and a few minor bug fixes.

The big one? Saves! I've had a few people comment that they'd like their progress to be saved, especially on higher difficulties. The new save feature:

Happens automatically when you return to the main menu or exit the game

Saves at the BEGINNING of the round, so if you stop playing mid-way through Part 2 Round 3, you'll be able to pick up at the beginning of that round the next time.

Saves are per-character, so you can exit a game with Cinnamon at Part 3 Round 2, go play with Jasper for a while, then return to Cinnamon and start at Part 3 Round 2 again.

Saves also include the difficulty and whether you had challenge mode enabled. They will always return to the same difficulty.

If you want to use this system to cheese challenge mode, have fun, I'm not the boss of you. :) Just remember if you hit Game Over, your save will be reset.

Also, a player suggested a feature where you can see how far you've progressed unlocking each character. I thought that sounded like fun, so I added it! Clicking the unlocked button will change the character's outfit (or lack thereof!) to that state. Keep in mind not all characters change their clothing state at every progress step!

Bug fixes: