18 August 2025 Build 19630630 Edited 18 August 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Survivors,

This week’s update brings some exciting changes to keep the battlefield even more intense and dynamic:

🧨 New Wave-Based Deployment


  • In addition to the continuous zombie flow, enemies can now arrive in group-based waves.
  • This lays the foundation for upcoming subroutines and opens the door to richer, more varied encounters.


💥 Boss Fight Encounters


  • Wave deployments now come with a small chance of triggering a boss fight.
  • During these battles, your movement area will be restricted until you clear out all zombies—escape is not an option, only survival.


✨ Visual Feedback Upgrade


  • Zombies now flash white when hit, giving clearer impact feedback and making every shot feel more satisfying.


That’s all for this week’s drop—thanks for playing, and keep your weapons loaded. The horde is always watching…

— The Zombie Survivor Team

