Fixed lags in battles, especially game freezes or strong frame drops in the final battle.
Improved overall performance.
Removed game reboot on F5 when players could accidentally restart the game.
WASD Keyboard Layout and the arrows Layout assigned by default when you first start the game.
The game window is stretched to 1280 by 720 when launched. Press F4 for full screen mode as usual.
Important fixes ver 1.0.15
