17 August 2025 Build 19630489 Edited 17 August 2025 – 17:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed error 'ReadyState' in menu after credits end
- fixed starting level from 1 without forcing to play Intro

New way of choosing level is on the way and will be live once done and tested

Windows Depot 3080531
Linux Depot 3080532
