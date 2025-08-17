 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630462
Update notes via Steam Community

With Patch 1.2.1, we continue the momentum of the “Remaster” introduced in version 1.2.0.
This update further refines optimization, improves combat and loot balance, and brings key narrative and visual enhancements.

🔧 Optimization & Performance

  • Further improved optimization thanks to better GPU/CPU load balancing.

  • Visual upgrades, especially noticeable in interior environments.

  • Fixed cursor display issue on 4K resolutions.

🎮 Gameplay & Combat

  • Combat rebalanced for a more dynamic and engaging experience.

  • Loot distribution adjusted to improve progression and resource management.

  • Vegetation now reacts to enemy movement, increasing immersion.

📖 Story & Quests

  • Rewritten parts of certain quests for clearer and more coherent storytelling.

  • Fixed quest-related issues impacting progression.

🐞 Bug Fixes & Miscellaneous

  • Fixed animation issues during combat.

  • Various small adjustments and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Di[c]E Content Depot 1278861
