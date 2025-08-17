With Patch 1.2.1, we continue the momentum of the “Remaster” introduced in version 1.2.0.

This update further refines optimization, improves combat and loot balance, and brings key narrative and visual enhancements.

🔧 Optimization & Performance

Further improved optimization thanks to better GPU/CPU load balancing.

Visual upgrades, especially noticeable in interior environments.

Fixed cursor display issue on 4K resolutions.

🎮 Gameplay & Combat

Combat rebalanced for a more dynamic and engaging experience.

Loot distribution adjusted to improve progression and resource management.

Vegetation now reacts to enemy movement, increasing immersion.

📖 Story & Quests

Rewritten parts of certain quests for clearer and more coherent storytelling.

Fixed quest-related issues impacting progression.

🐞 Bug Fixes & Miscellaneous