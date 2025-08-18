Update patch time again! This patch is mostly to fix some bugs/issues with a few new changes.
Version v0.22.18
Changes:
New Town Project warning cutscenes that play a few days before the deadline if not completed.
Flower planters no longer have snow in the winter.
Percy now can tell you tomorrows weather.
New final town project completion cutscene,
Shortened festival time frames by a couple hours to waste less time in the day.
Added popup notification when a festival starts.
Adjusted critter spawner to 55/45 female/male. In the future we need another option to get critters.
Stamina now gets restored to 100% after festivals.
Bugs :
Fixed mourning dialog regarding Tano. Now everyone mourns the loss of the fluffy boy.
Adjusted greenhouse wallpaper to be cheaper.
Northern Pike now processes into large processed fish good.
Common Carp now processes into medium processed fish goods.
Made spoilage time more consistent (was messed up on cooked food, spoiled one day earlier than stated).
Made the demo end scene and winter28 end scene not pass time, so you cant "faint".
Fixed an issue that prevented Tano's funeral from playing.
Can no longer access the Void in the Marsh Mine.
Fix resetting the Skip CS slider.
Fix trough 999 carrots bug.
Fixed spelling and grammar issues.
Fixed Courier skill not doing anything at all >_<
Changed files in this update