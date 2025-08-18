 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19630367 Edited 18 August 2025 – 21:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update patch time again! This patch is mostly to fix some bugs/issues with a few new changes.

Version v0.22.18
Changes:

  • New Town Project warning cutscenes that play a few days before the deadline if not completed.

  • Flower planters no longer have snow in the winter.

  • Percy now can tell you tomorrows weather.

  • New final town project completion cutscene,

  • Shortened festival time frames by a couple hours to waste less time in the day.

  • Added popup notification when a festival starts.

  • Adjusted critter spawner to 55/45 female/male. In the future we need another option to get critters.

  • Stamina now gets restored to 100% after festivals.

Bugs :

  • Fixed mourning dialog regarding Tano. Now everyone mourns the loss of the fluffy boy.

  • Adjusted greenhouse wallpaper to be cheaper.

  • Northern Pike now processes into large processed fish good.

  • Common Carp now processes into medium processed fish goods.

  • Made spoilage time more consistent (was messed up on cooked food, spoiled one day earlier than stated).

  • Made the demo end scene and winter28 end scene not pass time, so you cant "faint".

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Tano's funeral from playing.

  • Can no longer access the Void in the Marsh Mine.

  • Fix resetting the Skip CS slider.

  • Fix trough 999 carrots bug.

  • Fixed spelling and grammar issues.

  • Fixed Courier skill not doing anything at all >_<

