Update patch time again! This patch is mostly to fix some bugs/issues with a few new changes.

Version v0.22.18

Changes:

New Town Project warning cutscenes that play a few days before the deadline if not completed.

Flower planters no longer have snow in the winter.

Percy now can tell you tomorrows weather.

New final town project completion cutscene,

Shortened festival time frames by a couple hours to waste less time in the day.

Added popup notification when a festival starts.

Adjusted critter spawner to 55/45 female/male. In the future we need another option to get critters.