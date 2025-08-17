 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630366 Edited 17 August 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New feature: Difficulties

  • Complete the game with a Commander to unlock the next difficulty for that Commander,

  • Up to 5 difficulties,

New feature: Empowered tiles

  • Empowered tiles have a small chance of appearing in each chunk, which makes towers put on top of them stronger,

  • Rune of Malice: Increases crit chance and crit damage,

  • Rune of Power: Increases damage and armor penetration,

  • Rune of Torment: Increases buff duration and buff stacks,

  • Rune of Reach: Increases range and tower experience gain,

Commander changes:

  • Ember's resources is no longer in sync with burning invaders. She instead gets 1 resource when a burning invader dies,

  • Ember's abilities got a slight cost rebalance as a consequence,

  • Ember's starting resources change from 0 to 25,

  • Ember's max resources changed from 20 to 40,

  • Blizz's starting artifact changed to Winter's Grasp: Chilled enemies have, every second, a 1% chance per chill stack to be frozen for 2 seconds,

  • Blizz Snow Storm: Applies less chill stacks but deals damage depending on the number of chill stacks the invader has,

  • Blizz Shatter: Immediately kills a frozen invader,

  • Abyss: Starting resources increased from 0 to 20,

  • Tinkerer: Starting resources increased from 0 to 2,

  • Tinkerer can now hit invaders before they hit him,

Balance changes

  • Modules now have different rarities (Common, Uncommon, Rare) which affects how often they show up as rewards,

  • Artifact Trophy Pole: Now grants 50 bonus gold when killing a Champion,

  • Artifact Membership Card: No longer decreases shop prices, but instead makes the first purchase in each shop free,

  • Artifact Map: In addition to its current effect it not also decreases the chances of getting hostile buildings when exploring,

  • Tornado Tower: Now refreshes all debuffs and not only Burn,

  • Tower sell cost now scales with tower level,

Minor changes

  • Improved main menu GUI,

  • Better feedback when trying to use abilities but they are on cooldown/insufficient resources,

  • If an invader is cursed, their health bar now shows which portion is cursed,

  • Improved camera controls, scrolling now works seamlessly and you can now hold down right mousebutton to freely rotate the camera,

  • Enemy values will no longer be displayed as decimal numbers due to multipliers,

  • Updated the icons for all buffs and debuffs to make their look more homogenous

Changed files in this update

