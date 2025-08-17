New feature: Difficulties

Complete the game with a Commander to unlock the next difficulty for that Commander,

New feature: Empowered tiles

Empowered tiles have a small chance of appearing in each chunk, which makes towers put on top of them stronger,

Commander changes:

Tinkerer can now hit invaders before they hit him,

Blizz Snow Storm: Applies less chill stacks but deals damage depending on the number of chill stacks the invader has,

Blizz's starting artifact changed to Winter's Grasp: Chilled enemies have, every second, a 1% chance per chill stack to be frozen for 2 seconds,

Ember's resources is no longer in sync with burning invaders. She instead gets 1 resource when a burning invader dies,

Balance changes

Tornado Tower: Now refreshes all debuffs and not only Burn,

Artifact Map: In addition to its current effect it not also decreases the chances of getting hostile buildings when exploring,

Artifact Membership Card: No longer decreases shop prices, but instead makes the first purchase in each shop free,

Modules now have different rarities (Common, Uncommon, Rare) which affects how often they show up as rewards,

Minor changes

Improved main menu GUI,

Better feedback when trying to use abilities but they are on cooldown/insufficient resources,

If an invader is cursed, their health bar now shows which portion is cursed,

Improved camera controls, scrolling now works seamlessly and you can now hold down right mousebutton to freely rotate the camera,

Enemy values will no longer be displayed as decimal numbers due to multipliers,