New feature: Difficulties
Complete the game with a Commander to unlock the next difficulty for that Commander,
Up to 5 difficulties,
New feature: Empowered tiles
Empowered tiles have a small chance of appearing in each chunk, which makes towers put on top of them stronger,
Rune of Malice: Increases crit chance and crit damage,
Rune of Power: Increases damage and armor penetration,
Rune of Torment: Increases buff duration and buff stacks,
Rune of Reach: Increases range and tower experience gain,
Commander changes:
Ember's resources is no longer in sync with burning invaders. She instead gets 1 resource when a burning invader dies,
Ember's abilities got a slight cost rebalance as a consequence,
Ember's starting resources change from 0 to 25,
Ember's max resources changed from 20 to 40,
Blizz's starting artifact changed to Winter's Grasp: Chilled enemies have, every second, a 1% chance per chill stack to be frozen for 2 seconds,
Blizz Snow Storm: Applies less chill stacks but deals damage depending on the number of chill stacks the invader has,
Blizz Shatter: Immediately kills a frozen invader,
Abyss: Starting resources increased from 0 to 20,
Tinkerer: Starting resources increased from 0 to 2,
Tinkerer can now hit invaders before they hit him,
Balance changes
Modules now have different rarities (Common, Uncommon, Rare) which affects how often they show up as rewards,
Artifact Trophy Pole: Now grants 50 bonus gold when killing a Champion,
Artifact Membership Card: No longer decreases shop prices, but instead makes the first purchase in each shop free,
Artifact Map: In addition to its current effect it not also decreases the chances of getting hostile buildings when exploring,
Tornado Tower: Now refreshes all debuffs and not only Burn,
Tower sell cost now scales with tower level,
Minor changes
Improved main menu GUI,
Better feedback when trying to use abilities but they are on cooldown/insufficient resources,
If an invader is cursed, their health bar now shows which portion is cursed,
Improved camera controls, scrolling now works seamlessly and you can now hold down right mousebutton to freely rotate the camera,
Enemy values will no longer be displayed as decimal numbers due to multipliers,
Updated the icons for all buffs and debuffs to make their look more homogenous
Changed files in this update