18 August 2025 Build 19630346 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Performed the first proofreading of the text, resolving most text display issues.
Fixed an issue causing exceptions when some users quickly load save files.
Optimized the display of certain unclear menu item titles.

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 2539791
