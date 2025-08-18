Performed the first proofreading of the text, resolving most text display issues.
Fixed an issue causing exceptions when some users quickly load save files.
Optimized the display of certain unclear menu item titles.
Update on August 18
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 2539791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update