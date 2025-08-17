🎉 Greetings, aquatic overlords and tank decorators!

It’s Axbert, back again with another round of fixes, tweaks, and features that may or may not make your fish smarter than me (spoiler: probably not).





🐠 Fish & Friends Updates



✨ Neon Fish Colors Added

Axbert refuses to tell you how to get them or what the colors are.

But they’re bright, flashy, and very possibly judging your taste in decor.

Good luck, you sneaky fish wrangler.



🪼 Jellyfish Now Fits in Size 1 Tanks or Bigger

Our chonky squishy friend was previously treating your tiny tanks like it owned the place.

Now it’s more considerate—still a giant jelly blob, just slightly less… terrifying.



🎨 Dot Colour Indicator in Fish List and Info Menus

Because sometimes reading words is hard, so now you get a tiny colored dot.

Instant recognition. Instant class. Instant “why didn’t we do this sooner?”



🐟 Grey Tang is No Longer Darker Than Black Tang

The universe briefly fell into chaos.

It’s fixed. Grey is grey. Black is black. No more existential crises at your aquarium.



📝 Fish Name Text Scaling Fixed

Name your fish “Sir Reginald von Fluffypaws the Third”.

It will now actually fit in the name field. Because apparently long names matter.





🖥️ Menus, Loading & Tank Navigation



⏳ Loading Screen Added to Fish List

I still couldn’t figure out smooth dynamic loading… but now you get a loading screen to stare at while the magic happens.

Feel free to hum. Or cry. Your choice.



🖤 Current Tank Greyed Out in Tank Switch Menu

You don’t have to guess which tank you’re in anymore.

Unless you want to. Then ignore it. But it’s there.





🔮 Magic, Fortune & Steam



🎶 Free Fortune Audio Fixed

Apparently magic sounds cost money before.

Not anymore! We've optimized the mana flow so free users now get their fancy magic noises without needing a loan.



☁️ Steam Cloud Saves Now Actually Sync Across Operating Systems

Big thanks to ToraOkami for testing on Windows & Steam Deck.

Now Linux, Windows, and whatever else can share tanks like civilized aquatic nations.



That’s it for 1.0.8!

Whether you’re naming a ridiculously long fish, staring at a loading screen, or watching a jellyfish take up half your tank—remember: I’m always here, judging your decor choices.



Axbert 🦎

Jellyfish wrangler. Menu magician. Pear wiggler participant.