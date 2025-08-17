 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630318 Edited 17 August 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Due to a previous rewrite of how players are spawned and respawned some gameModes failed to respawn correctly. This issue is now fixed for all gamemodes except CaptureTheFlag. There are some issues remaining like player velocity not reset on respawn aswell as weapons being kept for gamemodes that should not let players keep weapons on respawn but these issues will be adressed in following updates.

Changed files in this update

