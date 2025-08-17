GameMode Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Due to a previous rewrite of how players are spawned and respawned some gameModes failed to respawn correctly. This issue is now fixed for all gamemodes except CaptureTheFlag. There are some issues remaining like player velocity not reset on respawn aswell as weapons being kept for gamemodes that should not let players keep weapons on respawn but these issues will be adressed in following updates.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update