Acquisition of developed plots was too expensive → prices are now lower for developed plots



Fixed staff quitting mid-shift when using exit-only or entrance-only ticket gates



Fixed passengers getting stuck in front of toilets. Also, toilet processing time now works correctly, so passengers take some time to complete their "business".



Queue positions now get updated when moving equipment



Longer trains will now be used if demand is high enough



Thanks to those who submitted feedback and bug reports!This update addresses the following issues:There are some other minor issues that I will address in the following days.If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!~ Shioyama