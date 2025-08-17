 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630314 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to those who submitted feedback and bug reports!

This update addresses the following issues:
  • Acquisition of developed plots was too expensive → prices are now lower for developed plots
  • Fixed staff quitting mid-shift when using exit-only or entrance-only ticket gates
  • Fixed passengers getting stuck in front of toilets. Also, toilet processing time now works correctly, so passengers take some time to complete their "business".
  • Queue positions now get updated when moving equipment
  • Longer trains will now be used if demand is high enough


There are some other minor issues that I will address in the following days.

If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!

Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!

~ Shioyama

