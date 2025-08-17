 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630309 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Wow guys!

Toy Town Mayhem has already surpassed 100 players on Steam and the App Store! This is so cool!

This update simply optimizes the servers a bit to handle more players.

Once again, it's so cool that this is happening!

Right now Toy Town Mayhem only has U.S based servers, if/when I can, I will try to get more so that non-US players can have better ping and connectivity in Toy Town Mayhem.

The next update is likely to include an in-game shop, so that you can get more customization options for your character. I also plan to add more faces, specefically for female players of Toy Town.

Once again, thank you for playing Toy Town Mayhem and I will catch you later with a bigger update!

Please leave a review if you're enjoying Toy Town Mayhem!

MicahTech

