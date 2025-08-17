Wow guys!

Toy Town Mayhem has already surpassed 100 players on Steam and the App Store! This is so cool!

This update simply optimizes the servers a bit to handle more players.

Once again, it's so cool that this is happening!

Right now Toy Town Mayhem only has U.S based servers, if/when I can, I will try to get more so that non-US players can have better ping and connectivity in Toy Town Mayhem.

The next update is likely to include an in-game shop, so that you can get more customization options for your character. I also plan to add more faces, specefically for female players of Toy Town.

Once again, thank you for playing Toy Town Mayhem and I will catch you later with a bigger update!

Please leave a review if you're enjoying Toy Town Mayhem!

MicahTech