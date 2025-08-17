 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630300 Edited 17 August 2025 – 16:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

- Fixed bug of dark reflection on some texts depending on camera angle.

- Fixed bug with missing translation of resistance bank panel.

- Fixed bug in the tablet maintenance app where scrolling text would exceed the visual limits.

- Fixed bug with the fuel loading time of generator sets, where it was not affected by the game speed.

- Fixed bug of AO reporting false danger situations right after loading saved progress.

- Fixed several out-of-bounds translations (English).

