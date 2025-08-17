 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630250 Edited 17 August 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mouse emulator: Fix problems with saving and loading presets
Add 9 shootable buttons as a border around the screen, to allow simple mouse and keyboard presses without having to use voice commands

To further improve the first person control mouse emulator mode I need custom hardware, and it takes a while to manufacture it. So this will be the last improvement for a month or two.

Changed files in this update

