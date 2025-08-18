- Optimization: Added merchant portraits.
- Bug Fix: Main quests were not spawning enemies due to terrain restrictions.
- Bug Fix: After exploring a secret realm, character traits were lost.
- Optimization: Veterinary medicine is no longer available for aging animals in the pasture to prevent waste.
- Bug Fix: Dropped items were rapidly disappearing after anthill migration.
- Optimization: On the minimap, the color of the Adamantine Mountains has been changed to dark red to distinguish it from the monsters.
Experience optimization
