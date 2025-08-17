After a vote (on which 90% players responded positively or didn't mind) I have decided to change my original decision and implement Steam achievements for The Brawl Bar.

If you already got some in-game, they should unlock automatically at startup. (if not, go to the achievements tab in the menu)

They have separate color icons from the main game achievements.

1.5.3.4

-----------------------

- BRAWL BAR: Achievements added on Steam!

- All achievements are now localized into Korean and Traditional Chinese.

- BRAWL BAR: Pressing "combo finisher" button during attack no longer picks up item if one is near player.

- BRAWL BAR: "Support challengers" stats are now more unpredictable to make it more interesting.

- BRAWL BAR: "Cinnamon chase" player speed is now limited to 300%.

- BRAWL BAR: "Arctic bear" it was possible to stand on the hole to the far right edge.

- BRAWL BAR: Added warning message the first time we switch character to inform about the impact on completed challenges.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed tutorials of DLC breaking display outside the DLC rooms.

- BRAWL BAR: "King of the table / Friendly sparring" is now a bit less nerve wracking.

- BRAWL BAR: "Three little bots" are now a bit easier to defeat.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential crash with Rooster if the opponent no longer exist when preparing to attack.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed missing sound files for getting ads in the standalone version.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed very minor graphical glitch with conveyor belts.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed "struggling" animation missing for Rok's chokehold grab.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed mods going into Brok idling animation.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed one voice line.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed Bubble's card missing lower body.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added a "delete" button.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed the flow of many options.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added icons to some options.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Difficulty tag is now only applied if we export a challenge.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed crash if the mod a character uses is not installed.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed counter of collectables not resetting after the first try.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Rounding added for values displayed.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Missing detective Brok walk animation for modding.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Holes are now automatically placed at the bottom edge.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Saving icon on the popup is now centered.

- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Some gameovers were lacking accessibility speeches, causing a crash.

- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: In rare cases where the player character wasn't in the room, accessibility repeating characters names could cause a crash.

- Fixed: If a dialogue happens exactly at the same frame the previous one gets killed, the new one doesn't display and it is softlock