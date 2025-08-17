 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19630134 Edited 17 August 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After a vote (on which 90% players responded positively or didn't mind) I have decided to change my original decision and implement Steam achievements for The Brawl Bar.

If you already got some in-game, they should unlock automatically at startup. (if not, go to the achievements tab in the menu)

They have separate color icons from the main game achievements.

1.5.3.4

-----------------------

- BRAWL BAR: Achievements added on Steam!

- All achievements are now localized into Korean and Traditional Chinese.

- BRAWL BAR: Pressing "combo finisher" button during attack no longer picks up item if one is near player.

- BRAWL BAR: "Support challengers" stats are now more unpredictable to make it more interesting.

- BRAWL BAR: "Cinnamon chase" player speed is now limited to 300%.

- BRAWL BAR: "Arctic bear" it was possible to stand on the hole to the far right edge.

- BRAWL BAR: Added warning message the first time we switch character to inform about the impact on completed challenges.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed tutorials of DLC breaking display outside the DLC rooms.

- BRAWL BAR: "King of the table / Friendly sparring" is now a bit less nerve wracking.

- BRAWL BAR: "Three little bots" are now a bit easier to defeat.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential crash with Rooster if the opponent no longer exist when preparing to attack.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed missing sound files for getting ads in the standalone version.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed very minor graphical glitch with conveyor belts.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed "struggling" animation missing for Rok's chokehold grab.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed mods going into Brok idling animation.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed one voice line.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed Bubble's card missing lower body.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added a "delete" button.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed the flow of many options.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added icons to some options.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Difficulty tag is now only applied if we export a challenge.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed crash if the mod a character uses is not installed.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed counter of collectables not resetting after the first try.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Rounding added for values displayed.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Missing detective Brok walk animation for modding.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Holes are now automatically placed at the bottom edge.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Saving icon on the popup is now centered.

- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: Some gameovers were lacking accessibility speeches, causing a crash.

- BRAWL BAR: Accessibility: In rare cases where the player character wasn't in the room, accessibility repeating characters names could cause a crash.

- Fixed: If a dialogue happens exactly at the same frame the previous one gets killed, the new one doesn't display and it is softlock

Changed files in this update

Windows Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2931330 Depot 2931330
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link