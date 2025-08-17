 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630104 Edited 17 August 2025 – 16:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Changelog :
  • Enterprise : OCCT will now pre-fill metadatas that are tied to devices if the data has already been entered once
  • Small, cosmetic bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3515102
Linux 64-bit Depot 3515103
