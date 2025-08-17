Greetings, brave one.

Have you agreed to take on the challenge of furnishing our first non-standard public facilities? Respect! There’s no turning back now… we’re counting on you 😊

The Mayor wants Rescue Service 733 to be up and running at the first plaza in the city.

We hope your interior design skills are just as strong as your architectural ones.

GIVE IT A SHOT.

Your reward will be: Level 1 Interior Designer Certificate.

We believe in you!



Greetings, Brave One!

The Mayor wants to see the Research Laboratory up and running on the first plaza of the city.

GIVE IT A TRY

The reward will be:

– A Level 2 Interior Designer Certificate

If you decorate the interior with additional items, you’ll receive a special gift personally from the Mayor. Try to use your skills and find extra fitting objects.

We believe in you!

Welcome Architect

New challenges await you.

Try creating a Park Playground on the shore of our beautiful lake.

You have amazing equipment for this. Combine them in different ways and make something unique. It will be fun.

Find it in the Entertainment – Outdoor section.

If you succeed – there will be a reward. The Mayor promised drinks and sweets!

Minimum required: slide, swing, merry-go-round, play structures.



