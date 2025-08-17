This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Host Diplomatic Summit

Civilization can host a summit in their capital and invite several Civilizations to improve relations between all parties.

Join the beta test before the update launch.

To try the BETA, please follow these steps:

Open Steam

Right-click on Age of History 3 in your library

Select Properties

Go to the BETAS tab

From the "Beta participation" drop-down list, choose "betatests"

Wait for the game files to update. If nothing happens, restart the Steam client

Launch the game

The last great summit between two world powers showed how dialogue, even among rivals, can open the door to easing tensions and finding common ground.Now, civilizations can pursue that same path through a new feature: