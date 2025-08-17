 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19630021 Edited 17 August 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
The last great summit between two world powers showed how dialogue, even among rivals, can open the door to easing tensions and finding common ground.
Now, civilizations can pursue that same path through a new feature:

Host Diplomatic Summit

  • Civilization can host a summit in their capital and invite several Civilizations to improve relations between all parties.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFpt34_AtDQ

Join the beta test before the update launch.

To try the BETA, please follow these steps:
Open Steam
Right-click on Age of History 3 in your library
Select Properties
Go to the BETAS tab
From the "Beta participation" drop-down list, choose "betatests"
Wait for the game files to update. If nothing happens, restart the Steam client
Launch the game

Changed depots in betatests branch

Windows Depot 2772751
