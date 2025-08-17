Now, civilizations can pursue that same path through a new feature:
Host Diplomatic Summit
- Civilization can host a summit in their capital and invite several Civilizations to improve relations between all parties.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFpt34_AtDQ
Join the beta test before the update launch.
To try the BETA, please follow these steps:
Open Steam
Right-click on Age of History 3 in your library
Select Properties
Go to the BETAS tab
From the "Beta participation" drop-down list, choose "betatests"
Wait for the game files to update. If nothing happens, restart the Steam client
Launch the game
Changed depots in betatests branch