 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19630007 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added in this update:

🎭 25 new emojis

🧙‍♂️ 20 new skins

💃 3 new dances

🔥 3 new trails

🌸 Visual improvements in trails from the Japanese event.

🛠️ Fixed an issue that removed collision from online players the first time they played a level.

🎮 Added improvements for Steam Deck compatibility.

🌌 Black and white skyboxes added in DEPO Maker.

📝 Added a list of censorable insults in Russian for the online chat.

🖼️ Updated art gallery.

Take part in different contests in this Japanese collaborative event, more information at:

https://sites.google.com/view/depo-summerfest

Changed files in this update

Windows (Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
  • Loading history…
macOS (macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
  • Loading history…
Linux (Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link