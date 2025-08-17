Added in this update:

🎭 25 new emojis

🧙‍♂️ 20 new skins

💃 3 new dances

🔥 3 new trails

🌸 Visual improvements in trails from the Japanese event.

🛠️ Fixed an issue that removed collision from online players the first time they played a level.

🎮 Added improvements for Steam Deck compatibility.

🌌 Black and white skyboxes added in DEPO Maker.

📝 Added a list of censorable insults in Russian for the online chat.

🖼️ Updated art gallery.

Take part in different contests in this Japanese collaborative event, more information at:

https://sites.google.com/view/depo-summerfest