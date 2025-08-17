Added in this update:
🎭 25 new emojis
🧙♂️ 20 new skins
💃 3 new dances
🔥 3 new trails
🌸 Visual improvements in trails from the Japanese event.
🛠️ Fixed an issue that removed collision from online players the first time they played a level.
🎮 Added improvements for Steam Deck compatibility.
🌌 Black and white skyboxes added in DEPO Maker.
📝 Added a list of censorable insults in Russian for the online chat.
🖼️ Updated art gallery.
Take part in different contests in this Japanese collaborative event, more information at:
Changed files in this update