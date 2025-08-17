== Hotfix 0.2.3 - The "Nothingburger"



= Fixes / Changes

- 95% sure I fixed the shit ass VOIP randomly failing finally

- Fixed ATM bullshittery with the cash doubling and sometimes saying you have 0 dollars and shi...



= Dev Note

- We have finally seized control of our Bangladesh mountain pass after the Dubai penthouse failed, and finally eradicated majority of the remaining grabbaroaches. Our little guys are back on their wheels greased up and schmoovin full speed. We promise nothing.