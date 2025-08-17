 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19629947 Edited 17 August 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

== Hotfix 0.2.3 - The "Nothingburger"


= Fixes / Changes

- 95% sure I fixed the shit ass VOIP randomly failing finally

- Fixed ATM bullshittery with the cash doubling and sometimes saying you have 0 dollars and shi...


= Dev Note

- We have finally seized control of our Bangladesh mountain pass after the Dubai penthouse failed, and finally eradicated majority of the remaining grabbaroaches. Our little guys are back on their wheels greased up and schmoovin full speed. We promise nothing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3602721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link