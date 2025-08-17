一、[Set Enhancement]

1. [Charge with Shield] Damage: 240% - 600%, remove the impact bonus, change to skill damage 160%; [Intimidate] Damage: 360% - 500%, remove the cutting bonus, change to skill damage 160%; [Big Slash!] Remove the impact bonus, change to skill damage 200%!

二、[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed the bug that caused players to spin at an explosive speed due to the [Gale Force Aura] skill.

三、[Author's Note]

More than two months have passed, and not a single copy has been sold. No player has played this game either. It has died a sudden death. I don't know if I can turn the tide and create a miracle by continuing to update it. But I'm really exhausted and lonely. I long to communicate with players and get their feedback to improve the game. But these are just my fantasies. In reality, I'm just an ordinary person without the ability to turn the tide. I can't create any miracles either. I feel that among all the indie game developers, I'm the worst one. I developed such a trash game that no one plays. I'm very ashamed. I have no motivation left. This will be the last update. Once again, I've killed the game I developed with my own hands. Although I'm very reluctant, but, I really have no power. I'm sorry.