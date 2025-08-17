 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19629853 Edited 18 August 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 2.3.0 is now available, this includes the following changes:

  • 5 New Achievements

  • 2 New enemy types

  • Resources gained from enemies shown as little popup

  • Revamped how much resources you gain per enemy kill

    • You will gain more Iron & Gold resources from enemy ships you destroy in the early levels, while more Platinum & Obsidian from higher levels.

  • New Music Mode

  • Fixed Mouse Setup while in Online Mode

  • Exiting a Game Mode will award you the resources gained instead of just waiting on a Gameover screen

  • Various other Gameplay Improvements


Little text popup showing how many resources you gained

New Enemy Types:


If you have any suggestions, bugs or issues - feel free to reach out via the Steam Forums or on Discord.

Don't forget, we have bundled with 3 amazing games. So if you already own Rocket, you still qualify to get these 3 different games at a super cheap discount!

-25% Retro Endurance 8bit

This is a really neat one-of-a-kind retro game collection with two ways to play: A hardcore challenging arcade mode and a casual fun shuffler mode. Features many interesting new takes on games spanning across multiple genres based on classic 8bit console favorites.

-10% Hopeless Sea

Hopeless Sea is arcade-inspired STG with roguelike elements. You pilot a ship to cut your way through hordes of procedurally generated, merciless sea monsters. Choose wisely from a variety of ships, weapons and traits since conquering this hopeless sea is the only option to survive.

-25% Genome Guardian

COMBINE WEAPONS in the microscopic turret shooter roguelite with macroscopic depth. Survive 6 modes using an astounding array of turrets, perks, mutations and power-ups on this psychedelic journey to the heart of the abyss. Shmup Mode turns it into a vertical shoot 'em up!

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2382452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link