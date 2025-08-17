Version 2.3.0 is now available, this includes the following changes:

5 New Achievements

2 New enemy types

Resources gained from enemies shown as little popup

Revamped how much resources you gain per enemy kill You will gain more Iron & Gold resources from enemy ships you destroy in the early levels, while more Platinum & Obsidian from higher levels.

New Music Mode

Fixed Mouse Setup while in Online Mode

Exiting a Game Mode will award you the resources gained instead of just waiting on a Gameover screen

Various other Gameplay Improvements





New Enemy Types:



If you have any suggestions, bugs or issues - feel free to reach out via the Steam Forums or on Discord.

