New NPC interactions:

Sayuri (shrine office miko) now can be asked out for dating/relationship interactions (both by male and female player's character). Her personality is focused on Shinto concepts of purity and cleanliness. Invitation success will depend on your character's "faith" skill.

"Ganzan Daishi Hyakusen" (omikuji encyclopedia book) can be received as a gift from Sayuri after reaching relationship level 15. It contains authentic quatrain verses used in real life Japanese shrines for omikuji fortunes, and their interpretations.

Translations:

Indonesian language now can be selected in game settings > languages. This translation was done by volunteers. Credits for all translations are displayed at the bottom of language selection menu.

Translations for all other languages have various fixes and improvements.

New content:

bamboo sticks now can be harvested from bamboo plant in the shrine, and used to craft kadomatsu (traditional Japanese New Year's decoration item). Crafting recipe: bamboo x3, pine twigs x5, rosehip x5, daisy x3.

new hair front for boys (in character creation menu).

new shirt for boys (long and short sleeves). Can be combined with neckties (x2 colors). Gakuran jacket is now equipped in the "jacket" (outer layer) equipment slot instead of inner "shirt" slot (if you load a saved game where your character was wearing a gakuran jacket, it will be replaced with long sleeve shirt). White shirt is now considered proper school uniform (for purpose of school rules), wearing gakuran jacket is not required. Both shirts and neckties can be bought in conbini.

2 additional sailor fuku necktie colors (blue and yellow). All types and colors of sailor fuku neckties now can be bought in conbini.

new blue skirt for girls (in conbini).

black socks for boys (in conbini).

Improvements:

Different shaders for "window parallax" and "halo glow" effects (better cross platform compatibility, better visuals).

"Stressed" now can be set as default face during character creation.

School library has a new UI for borrowing books and returning them on shelves.

Gakuran jacket now has two slots for attaching badges or omamori.

Onscreen controls improvements:

Fixed a bug that didn't allow to use onscreen gamepad when mouse cursor was set to "hidden" in settings.

Enabled onscreen gamepad for using swing and spring rider.

Added object interaction button on the right side of the screen for easier access (when touch controls are enabled).

Increased size of slider handles in settings menus (for easier interaction).

Bug fixes: