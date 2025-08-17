 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19629695
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved overall gameplay experience with smoother controls and better balance.

  • Enhanced player interactions and responsiveness for a more immersive experience.

  • Fixed various bugs causing unexpected behavior in certain scenarios.

