Patch v1.6 contains more optimizations.
- Flash Jumps cannot be clicked multiple times in fast succession anymore
- Fixed a problem where the landlord collected the double rent amount (so greedy!)
- Fullscreen settings fix
- Post process volume fix
- Textures optimization
- Fixed text fields
- Point counters update
- Control table design with centered screws
Happy summer clicking everyone.
Patch v1.6
