 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19629661 Edited 17 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch v1.6 contains more optimizations.

- Flash Jumps cannot be clicked multiple times in fast succession anymore
- Fixed a problem where the landlord collected the double rent amount (so greedy!)
- Fullscreen settings fix
- Post process volume fix
- Textures optimization
- Fixed text fields
- Point counters update
- Control table design with centered screws

Happy summer clicking everyone.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2571201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link