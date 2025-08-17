In version 6.0 of PSYCHOLOG (the Breakdown Edition), several small cutscenes and sounds have been added, bringing the inner life of the protagonist to the fore.
A reported minor bug has been fixed, as well as minor issues with American vs English spelling.
BREAKDOWN EDITION
Update notes via Steam Community
