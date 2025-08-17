 Skip to content
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19629648 Edited 17 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
In version 6.0 of PSYCHOLOG (the Breakdown Edition), several small cutscenes and sounds have been added, bringing the inner life of the protagonist to the fore.

A reported minor bug has been fixed, as well as minor issues with American vs English spelling.

Changed files in this update

