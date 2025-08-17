- near-range cannons siege fire limitation removed
- barricades hitpoints increased
- classic with heroes' experience gain speed and damage reduced, skill cooldown increased
- classic with heroes' archers' hitpoints pool reduced
- classic with heroes' archers' trap ability removed
- classic with heroes' teleport ability removed
- if multiple units in selection have abilities with the same hotkey, icons will be stacked (not duplicated)
- ai bots (hard only) now train and use heroes if classic with heroes mod is active
Update Notes For Aug 17
Update notes via Steam Community
