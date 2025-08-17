1、修复了低分辨率下可能出现的对话框错位Bug。
2、现在天赋加点时可以使用Shift+左键一次性配置多个天赋点了。
3、现在商店界面可以使用Ctrl+左键点击一次性购买多个物品了。
4、现在人物基础属性加点时，可以点击“++”按钮一次性配置多点基础属性点了。
5、修复了门派悬赏有时无法正确计数的Bug。
6、现在可以通过设置界面勾选“一键持续采集”来实现一次性消耗最大量精力采集了，缩减多次采集的繁琐过程。
V1.0.0.250817001Beta版本更新
