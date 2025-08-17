v2 Update Patch Notes
- NPC System Added: You’re no longer alone! With the new NPC system, the city now feels dynamic, realistic, and full of life.
- New Motorcycle Camera Logic: A responsive and immersive camera system has been implemented.
- Enhanced Graphics and Optimization: Lighting, shadows, and textures have been reworked. Game performance is now improved across both low-end and high-end systems.
- Bug Fixes & Gameplay Polishing: Numerous bugs were fixed based on user feedback — including object collisions, camera glitches, and control lag.
Changed files in this update