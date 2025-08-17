 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19629459 Edited 17 August 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small update with important bug fixes, thank you for your continued feedback!


Fixes & Changes
  • Fixed an issue where jobs would sometimes not reset correctly
  • Fixed an issue where custom key bindings would reset on their own
  • Increased alfalfa flower spawn rate


As we will be away for a week, all time-based actors such as ores or nettles are excluded from normal time progression.
When rejoining the map, they will be immediately available for collection to prevent potential bugs, ensuring players can still enjoy the game without having to wait for our return.



Thanks again for testing and reporting! If the update doesn’t show up right away, please restart Steam.

To report bugs, join our Discord server
or post in the appropriate thread in the Steam discussion forum.

Changed files in this update

