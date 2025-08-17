Another small update with important bug fixes, thank you for your continued feedback!
Fixes & Changes
- Fixed an issue where jobs would sometimes not reset correctly
- Fixed an issue where custom key bindings would reset on their own
- Increased alfalfa flower spawn rate
As we will be away for a week, all time-based actors such as ores or nettles are excluded from normal time progression.
When rejoining the map, they will be immediately available for collection to prevent potential bugs, ensuring players can still enjoy the game without having to wait for our return.
Thanks again for testing and reporting! If the update doesn’t show up right away, please restart Steam.
To report bugs, join our Discord server
or post in the appropriate thread in the Steam discussion forum.
