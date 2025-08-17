English##########Content################[Pet]You can now turn Snow Wolves into pets.[Pet/Animal]Updated the visual of Siberian Wolves with a new 3D asset.[Wiki]Updated the pet page.[Dana Shelter]This location now has a mission board.[Dana Shelter]Random "Emotional Support Pet" missions may now appear here. (Thus, you now have another way to gain relationship points with local townfolks repeatedly.)[Wiki]Updated the quest page.##########Debug#################[Fjordr Admin Office]Fixed the issue that the mission board does not have its name displayed on the screen.简体中文##########Content################【宠物】你现在可以把雪狼变成宠物。【宠物/野生动物】使用一个新的3D资源更新了西伯利亚狼的外观。【维基】更新了宠物页面。【达那避难所】加入了一个任务公告板【达那避难所】该区域现在会出现随机的【情感支援宠物】任务。（从而让你有了另外一个可以反复提高和当地居民的关系度的任务）【维基】更新了任务页面。##########Debug#################【福尔德行政办公室】修复了任务公告板的名称不在屏幕上显示的Bug。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场