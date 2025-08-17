Update, Version 20250817
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Pet]You can now turn Snow Wolves into pets.
[Pet/Animal]Updated the visual of Siberian Wolves with a new 3D asset.
[Wiki]Updated the pet page.
[Dana Shelter]This location now has a mission board.
[Dana Shelter]Random "Emotional Support Pet" missions may now appear here. (Thus, you now have another way to gain relationship points with local townfolks repeatedly.)
[Wiki]Updated the quest page.
##########Debug#################
[Fjordr Admin Office]Fixed the issue that the mission board does not have its name displayed on the screen.
简体中文
##########Content################
【宠物】你现在可以把雪狼变成宠物。
【宠物/野生动物】使用一个新的3D资源更新了西伯利亚狼的外观。
【维基】更新了宠物页面。
【达那避难所】加入了一个任务公告板
【达那避难所】该区域现在会出现随机的【情感支援宠物】任务。（从而让你有了另外一个可以反复提高和当地居民的关系度的任务）
【维基】更新了任务页面。
##########Debug#################
【福尔德行政办公室】修复了任务公告板的名称不在屏幕上显示的Bug。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/f0eb8ded
https://pastelink.net/4f27gsj0
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update